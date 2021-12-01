Skip to main content
Labour market transitions across OECD countries: Stylised facts

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/62c85872-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Nhung Luu, Michael Abendschein
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O., N. Luu and M. Abendschein (2021), “Labour market transitions across OECD countries: Stylised facts”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1692, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/62c85872-en.
