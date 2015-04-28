Skip to main content
Labour Market Mismatch and Labour Productivity

Evidence from PIAAC Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1pzx1r2kb-en
Authors
Müge Adalet McGowan, Dan Andrews
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adalet McGowan, M. and D. Andrews (2015), “Labour Market Mismatch and Labour Productivity: Evidence from PIAAC Data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1209, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1pzx1r2kb-en.
