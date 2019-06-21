Labour Market Inventory ASEAN 2010–15

The report reviews trends in labour market policies in ASEAN Member States and their main trading partners between 2010 and 2015. Policy-makers have invested significant effort in addressing some of the decent work challenges in the region between 2010 and 2015. In areas such as social protection and active labour market policies, national-level approaches have been positively influenced by ASEAN Declarations on these subjects.

Despite extensive progress in many areas, significant policy gaps still remain. Workers who are more vulnerable to exploitation, such as migrants, minorities or informal workers, were the focus of only a small proportion of these policies during the period under review.

This report highlights the need for continued dedication by policymakers to the improvement of labour market institutions and programmes. This commitment to the advancement of the Decent Work Agenda in the region could also benefit from further ASEAN-level actions focusing on labour and social issues.