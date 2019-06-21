Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour Market Inventory ASEAN 2010–15

Labour Market Policy in an Age of Increasing Economic Integration
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8fc9e976-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ILO (2019), Labour Market Inventory ASEAN 2010–15: Labour Market Policy in an Age of Increasing Economic Integration, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8fc9e976-en.
Go to top