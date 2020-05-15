Skip to main content
Labour market consequences of a transition to a circular economy

A review paper
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e57a300a-en
Authors
Frithjof Laubinger, Elisa Lanzi, Jean Chateau
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Laubinger, F., E. Lanzi and J. Chateau (2020), “Labour market consequences of a transition to a circular economy: A review paper”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 162, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e57a300a-en.
