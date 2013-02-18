Skip to main content
Labour Market and Social Policies to Foster More Inclusive Growth in Sweden

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0vtwpttj-en
Authors
Stéphanie Jamet, Thomas Chalaux, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jamet, S., T. Chalaux and V. Koen (2013), “Labour Market and Social Policies to Foster More Inclusive Growth in Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1023, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0vtwpttj-en.
