Labor Migration in Asia: Increasing the Development Impact of Migration through Finance and Technology

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264289642-en
Authors
OECD, Asian Development Bank Institute, International Labour Organization
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ADBI/ILO (2018), Labor Migration in Asia: Increasing the Development Impact of Migration through Finance and Technology, ADBI, Tokyo, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264289642-en.
