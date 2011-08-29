Skip to main content
Korea's Green Growth Strategy

Mitigating Climate Change and Developing New Growth Engines
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbhk4gh1ns-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Byungseo Yoo
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and B. Yoo (2011), “Korea's Green Growth Strategy: Mitigating Climate Change and Developing New Growth Engines”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 798, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbhk4gh1ns-en.
