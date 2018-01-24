Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Judicial Perspectives on Competition Law

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d04d49e8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Judicial Perspectives on Competition Law”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 212, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d04d49e8-en.
Go to top