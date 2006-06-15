Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Ireland's Housing Boom

What has Driven it and Have Prices Overshot?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/752770732812
Authors
David Rae, Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rae, D. and P. van den Noord (2006), “Ireland's Housing Boom: What has Driven it and Have Prices Overshot?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 492, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/752770732812.
Go to top