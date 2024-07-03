Ireland’s strategy for financing climate adaptation and reaching the furthest behind

The adverse impacts of climate change exacerbate existing inequalities and development challenges, disproportionately affecting the world’s poorest populations. The international climate finance architecture is currently skewed towards mitigation, with only 25% of global climate finance supporting adaptation measures. The gap in climate adaptation funding, which supports populations the most vulnerable to climate impacts, needs to be closed.

Ireland addresses this gap with an ambitious target of providing at least EUR 225 million per year by 2025 for climate finance, with the vast majority targeting adaptation. This commitment aligns with the primary objective of Ireland’s International Development Policy, A Better World, which pledges to direct development co-operation to reach the furthest behind first. Ireland faces the challenge of scaling up climate finance to meet its target while prioritising vulnerable communities and maintaining the quality of adaptation programmes amidst systemic obstacles (e.g. absorption capacity of LDCs and SIDS).