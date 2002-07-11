Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Investment in Human Capital Through Post-Compulsory Education and Training

Selected Efficiency and Equity Aspects
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/778845424272
Authors
Sveinbjörn Blöndal, Simon Field, Nathalie Girouard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Blöndal, S., S. Field and N. Girouard (2002), “Investment in Human Capital Through Post-Compulsory Education and Training: Selected Efficiency and Equity Aspects”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 333, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/778845424272.
Go to top