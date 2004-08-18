Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Internationalisation and Trade in Higher Education

Opportunities and Challenges
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015067-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Internationalisation and Trade in Higher Education: Opportunities and Challenges, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015067-en.
Go to top