This book brings together up-to-date statistics, case studies and policy reports on the major trends and developments in cross-border post-secondary education in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Topics covered include policy initiatives to promote cross-border post-secondary education; rationales for delivering or receiving cross-border education services; size and growth of cross-border post-secondary education in terms of student mobility, programme mobility, and institutional mobility (international branch campuses); assessment of the possible impact of the General Agreement on Trade in Services (WTO); and challenges facing cross-border post-secondary education such as quality assurance and recognition of qualifications, cost and financing, equity of access, trade agreements, capacity building in receiving countries, mobility personnel, and cultural diversity.
Internationalisation and Trade in Higher Education
Opportunities and Challenges