Internationalisation and Trade in Higher Education

This book brings together up-to-date statistics, case studies and policy reports on the major trends and developments in cross-border post-secondary education in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Topics covered include policy initiatives to promote cross-border post-secondary education; rationales for delivering or receiving cross-border education services; size and growth of cross-border post-secondary education in terms of student mobility, programme mobility, and institutional mobility (international branch campuses); assessment of the possible impact of the General Agreement on Trade in Services (WTO); and challenges facing cross-border post-secondary education such as quality assurance and recognition of qualifications, cost and financing, equity of access, trade agreements, capacity building in receiving countries, mobility personnel, and cultural diversity.