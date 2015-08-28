This is the third annual report of the Continuous Reporting System on International Migration in the Americas (SICREMI, for its acronym in Spanish). The report collects data from diverse sources (censuses, surveys, administrative records, etc.) in order to process and disseminate information regarding the magnitude, trends, and characteristics of international migration in the countries that participated in this third report: Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United States and Uruguay. The methodology of this report is based on the Permanent Observation System on Migration (or SOPEMI) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), adjusted to the needs of the region in accordance with a participatory process involving the countries through a network of national correspondents and the participation of national and international organizations working in the field of migration. SICREMI is an initiative of the Organization of American States (OAS) that aims to contribute to the promotion and development of public policies that lead to improved migration management in the Americas through the facilitation of dialogue, cooperation, institutional strengthening and access to information.