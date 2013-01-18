This document is the second annual report of the Continuous Reporting System on International Migration in the Americas (SICREMI, for its acronym in Spanish). The report collects data from diverse sources (censuses, surveys, administrative records, etc.) in order to process and disseminate information regarding the magnitude, trends, and characteristics of international migration in the countries that participated in this second phase: Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay. The methodology of this report is based on the Permanent Observation System on Migration (or SOPEMI) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, adjusting to the needs of the region in accordance with a participatory process involving the countries of the Americas through a network of national correspondents and the participation of national and international organizations working in the field of migration.he SICREMI is an initiative of the Department of Social Development and Employment of the Organization of American States