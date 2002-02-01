International Migration in Asia

This publication presents the current migration policy debates in Asia, which are largely influenced by recent macroeconomic and labour market developments in the region. It analyses post-crisis trends in migration flows and the employment of foreign workers. Particular attention is paid to promoting social integration of foreign workers and to combatting illegal employment in the context of the reviving Asian economies. The book provides individual reviews of recent developments in migration trends and policies in Australia, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Details, statistics and information on labour migration enable meaningful cross-country comparisons.