The global financial crisis of 2007-09 and the ensuing sovereign debt crisis in Europe provide evidence that portfolio rebalancing of financial investors can contribute to spread financial turmoil across countries. Rebalancing of portfolios, in turn, may be driven by the need to meet liquidity or capital requirements, or by sudden changes in investor sentiment. This paper tests explicitly for the change-insentiment channel of financial contagion. Using bilateral bank data and an instrumental variables technique that allows focusing on changes in investors’ country assessments that are unrelated to fundamentals, changes in investor sentiment are indeed found to drive capital flows. Sentiment-driven capital flows are found to be smaller in countries with a tougher regulatory stance, such as stricter banking supervision or enhanced financial transparency.
International Capital Mobility and Financial Fragility - Part 4. Which Structural Policies Stabilise Capital Flows When Investors Suddenly Change Their Mind?
Evidence from Bilateral Bank Data
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024