Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Internal Control and Risk Management for Public Integrity in the Middle East and North Africa

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cedc5eca-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
العربية

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Internal Control and Risk Management for Public Integrity in the Middle East and North Africa, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cedc5eca-en.
Go to top