This report offers findings from a survey and workshops about existing frameworks, practices and reform efforts for internal control and risk management in the public sector of Middle East and North Africa countries (MENA).
Internal Control and Risk Management for Public Integrity in the Middle East and North Africa
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
