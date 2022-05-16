This paper explores how interim measures are being applied in the context of antitrust investigations, as well as the implications for competition policy. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “Interim Measures in Antitrust Investigations” taking place at the June 2022 session of the OECD Competition Committee’s Working Party No. 3 on Co-operation and Enforcement.
Interim Measures in Antitrust Investigations
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
