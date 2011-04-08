Skip to main content
Interest Rate Pass-through During the Global Financial Crisis

The Case of Sweden
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdx1j025ln-en
Authors
Niels-Jakob Harbo Hansen, Peter Welz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Harbo Hansen, N. and P. Welz (2011), “Interest Rate Pass-through During the Global Financial Crisis: The Case of Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 855, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdx1j025ln-en.
