This paper covers the interactions between competition authorities and sector regulators, formally and in practice, in the most frequent situation when the competition authority is a stand-alone body that enforces competition law in all sectors. In addition, it focuses on enforcement cases, describing procedural set-ups and the interplay of competition and regulation in these cases. It was prepared as background material for a discussion on the topic held during the 2022 OECD Global Forum on Competition.
Interactions between Competition Authorities and Sector Regulators
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
