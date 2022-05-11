This paper provides an overview of some of the key behavioural biases and their potential impact on competition. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “Integrating Consumer Behaviour Insights in Competition Enforcement” held during the June 2022 session of the OECD Competition Committee.
Integrating Consumer Behaviour Insights in Competition Enforcement
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024