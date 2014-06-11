Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Integrated Assessment of Climate Change Impacts

Conceptual Frameworks, Modelling Approaches and Research Needs
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qcjsrvzx-en
Authors
Ian Sue Wing, Elisa Lanzi
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sue Wing, I. and E. Lanzi (2014), “Integrated Assessment of Climate Change Impacts: Conceptual Frameworks, Modelling Approaches and Research Needs”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 66, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qcjsrvzx-en.
Go to top