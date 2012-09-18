Skip to main content
Intangible Assets, Resource Allocation and Growth

A Framework for Analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92s63w14wb-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Alain de Serres
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Andrews, D. and A. de Serres (2012), “Intangible Assets, Resource Allocation and Growth: A Framework for Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 989, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92s63w14wb-en.
