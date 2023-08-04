Skip to main content
Institutional shareholding, common ownership and productivity

A cross-country analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d398e5b4-en
Authors
Maria Bas, Lilas Demmou, Guido Franco, Javier Garcia-Bernardo
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bas, M. et al. (2023), “Institutional shareholding, common ownership and productivity: A cross-country analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1769, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d398e5b4-en.
