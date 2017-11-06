Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Insolvency Regimes, Technology Diffusion and Productivity Growth

Evidence from Firms in OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/36600267-en
Authors
Müge Adalet McGowan, Dan Andrews, Valentine Millot
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adalet McGowan, M., D. Andrews and V. Millot (2017), “Insolvency Regimes, Technology Diffusion and Productivity Growth : Evidence from Firms in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1425, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/36600267-en.
Go to top