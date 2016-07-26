Skip to main content
Insolvency Regimes And Productivity Growth

A Framework For Analysis
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2jqhxgq6-en
Müge Adalet McGowan, Dan Andrews
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Adalet McGowan, M. and D. Andrews (2016), “Insolvency Regimes And Productivity Growth: A Framework For Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1309, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2jqhxgq6-en.
