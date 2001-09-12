The mobility of qualified labour, between and among the public and private sectors, is a vital mechanism for diffusing tacit knowledge within local, national and global innovation systems. Based on new empirical evidence, this publication compares the rates and patterns of mobility of high-skilled labour in a sample of OECD countries. It also documents the rapid internationalisation of this form of knowledge flows and provides guidance for the improvement of internationally comparable statististics in this area.
Innovative People
Mobility of Skilled Personnel in National Innovation Systems