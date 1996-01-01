Skip to main content
Innovation, Firm Size and Market Structure

Schumpeterian Hypotheses and Some New Themes
https://doi.org/10.1787/603802238336
George Symeonidis
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Symeonidis, G. (1996), “Innovation, Firm Size and Market Structure: Schumpeterian Hypotheses and Some New Themes”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 161, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/603802238336.
