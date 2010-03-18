Skip to main content
Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Financial Market Cycles

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp6nt8rr8-en
Josh Lerner
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Lerner, J. (2010), “Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Financial Market Cycles”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2010/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp6nt8rr8-en.
