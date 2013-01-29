Innovation and Inclusive Development

Inclusive development is a key policy priority since growth processes have not always helped lowerincome groups. Innovation is a major driver of growth and its relationship with inequalities in income and opportunities raises some important policy questions: Do innovation and the resulting technological change necessarily lead to increased inequalities? Do policies aimed at supporting innovation foster inequalities? To what extent can innovation be mobilised to improve the life conditions of the lower income groups? These questions are the basis of this report, which, prepared for the OECD-DST Conference on Innovation for Inclusive Development, reviews the existing evidence in response.