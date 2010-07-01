Skip to main content
Initial Teacher Education and Continuing Training Policies in a Comparative Perspective

Current Practices in OECD Countries and a Literature Review on Potential Effects
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbphh7s47h-en
Authors
Pauline Musset
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Musset, P. (2010), “Initial Teacher Education and Continuing Training Policies in a Comparative Perspective: Current Practices in OECD Countries and a Literature Review on Potential Effects”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbphh7s47h-en.
