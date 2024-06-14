Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Infrastructure and Private-Sector Productivity

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/231625432004
Authors
Robert Ford, Pierre Poret
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Ford, R. and P. Poret (1991), “Infrastructure and Private-Sector Productivity”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 91, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/231625432004.
Go to top