The OECD Competition Committee debated competition aspects of information exchanges between competitors under competition law in October 2010. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: a background paper by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC, as well as contributions from Professors Alberto Heimler, Kai-Uwe Kuhn and Jorge Padilla.