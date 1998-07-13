Over the past decades, the majority of information and communication technology (ICT) products have undergone rapid technical change. To the extent that such technical progress benefits consumers and users, quality improvements should be reflected in official price and quantity indices. When this is not the case, there is a tendency to overestimate price movements and underestimate volume changes of ICT products. All statistical offices deal with this issue, but the degree and nature of quality adjustment of price indices of ICT products varies considerably across OECD countries. The present work does not venture to determine “best practice” for quality adjustment in statistical offices. However, it simulates measurement effects on key economic variables (real output, private final consumption, government expenditure, investment, exports and imports), and productivity, under the assumption that the price indices of ICT products are fully quality-adjusted. The paper draws on ...
Information and Communication Technology and the Measurement of Real Output, Final Demand and Productivity
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2023
-
Report8 July 2023