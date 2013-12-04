Skip to main content
Informal Employment in Russia

Definitions, Incidence, Determinants and Labour Market Segmentation
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1tqzmzg7-en
Hartmut Lehmann, Anzelika Zaiceva
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Lehmann, H. and A. Zaiceva (2013), “Informal Employment in Russia: Definitions, Incidence, Determinants and Labour Market Segmentation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1098, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1tqzmzg7-en.
