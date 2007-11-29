This Round Table takes a look at the existing transport scene and the cost of potential change as well as at choices and options for transportation planning before making a series of recommendations.
Influence of the Existing Transport Infrastructure on the Choice of Techniques to Provide Modern Urban and Suburban Transport Lines
Report of the Seventeenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 1-3 March 1972
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024