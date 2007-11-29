Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Influence of the Existing Transport Infrastructure on the Choice of Techniques to Provide Modern Urban and Suburban Transport Lines

Report of the Seventeenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 1-3 March 1972
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104910-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1972), Influence of the Existing Transport Infrastructure on the Choice of Techniques to Provide Modern Urban and Suburban Transport Lines: Report of the Seventeenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 1-3 March 1972, ECMT Round Tables, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104910-en.
Go to top