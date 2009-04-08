Skip to main content
Inequality, Poverty and Social Policy: Recent Trends in Chile

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224516554144
Authors
Osvaldo Larrañaga
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Larrañaga, O. (2009), “Inequality, Poverty and Social Policy: Recent Trends in Chile”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 85, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224516554144.
