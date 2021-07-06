Skip to main content
Inequalities in household wealth and financial insecurity of households

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b60226a0-en
OECD
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
OECD (2021), “Inequalities in household wealth and financial insecurity of households”, OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b60226a0-en.
