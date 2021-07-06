Inequalities in household wealth and financial insecurity of households

The financial insecurity of households is a growing concern across OECD countries, particularly for those in the bottom half of the wealth distribution. These households lack the necessary resources to cope with income shocks. In the run-up to the COVID-19 crisis, many households were over-indebted, and almost half of lower-income individuals lacked emergency savings. To address these challenges, governments must focus on policies that support wealth building for poorer households, while also limiting the concentration of wealth among the richest 10% of households. Learn more in our Policy Insights that explores inequalities in household wealth as well as the financial insecurity of households.