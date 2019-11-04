Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Industrial robotics and product(ion) quality

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0176c74c-en
Authors
Timothy DeStefano, Koen De Backer, Jung Ran Suh
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

DeStefano, T., K. De Backer and J. Ran Suh (2019), “Industrial robotics and product(ion) quality”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2019/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0176c74c-en.
Go to top