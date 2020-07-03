Skip to main content
Individualising training access schemes: France – the Compte Personnel de Formation (Personal Training Account – CPF)

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/301041f1-en
Authors
Coralie Perez, Ann Vourc'h
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Perez, C. and A. Vourc'h (2020), “Individualising training access schemes: France – the Compte Personnel de Formation (Personal Training Account – CPF)”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 245, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/301041f1-en.
