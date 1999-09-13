Indicators of Industrial Activity, Volume 1999 Issue 2

Indicators of Industrial Activity provides an overall view of short-term economic developments in different industries for OECD countries* and main economic groupings (European Union, OECD Europe, North America, G7 and OECD-Total). The statistics are classified by category and division of economic activities following the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC Revision 3). It presents indices of output, deliveries, new orders, prices and employment. They are published as indices on a 1995 = 100 base. Various qualitative data from business tendency surveys carried out in OECD countries are also included.

COUNTRIES COVERED* Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States