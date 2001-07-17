Indicators of Industry and Services, Volume 2001 Issue 2

Previously published as Indicators of Industrial Activity

Indicators of Industry and Services provides an overall view of short-term economic developments in a number of industrial and services branches for OECD* countries and main economic groupings (European Union, OECD Europe, North America, G7 and OECD-Total). The statistics are classified by category and division of economic activities following the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC Revision 3). For industrial sectors, it presents indices of output, turnover, new orders, prices and employment. For the first time, this publication includes series on services which refer to turnover and employment, and cover a few sectors only. They will be completed in future editions. Data are published as indices on a 1995 = 100 base. Various qualitative data from business tendency surveys carried out among industrial entrepreneurs in OECD countries are also included.





COUNTRIES COVERED* Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States