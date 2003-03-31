These proceedings contain a comparative analysis of legislative and regulatory provisions governing emergency response and nuclear third party liability, based upon country replies to a questionnaire. This publication also includes the full responses provided to that questionnaire, as well as the texts of presentations made by special guests from Germany and Japan describing the manner in which the public authorities in their respective countries responded to two nuclear accidents of a very different nature and scale.
Indemnification of Damage in the Event of a Nuclear Accident
Workshop Proceedings: Paris, France, 26-28 November 2001