Incorporating Estimates of Household Production of Non-Market Services into International Comparisons of Material Well-Being

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0jgk87g-en
Authors
Nadim Ahmad, Seung-Hee Koh
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahmad, N. and S. Koh (2011), “Incorporating Estimates of Household Production of Non-Market Services into International Comparisons of Material Well-Being”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2011/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0jgk87g-en.
