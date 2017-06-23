Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Income, wealth and equal opportunities in Sweden

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e900be20-en
Authors
Jon Pareliussen, Christophe André, Hugo Bourrousse, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pareliussen, J. et al. (2017), “Income, wealth and equal opportunities in Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1394, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e900be20-en.
Go to top