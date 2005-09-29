Skip to main content
In Search of Efficiency

Improving Health Care in Hungary
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/062258555125
Alessandro Goglio
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Goglio, A. (2005), “In Search of Efficiency: Improving Health Care in Hungary”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 446, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/062258555125.
