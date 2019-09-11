Skip to main content
Improving well-being through better housing policy in New Zealand

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b82d856b-en
Authors
Andrew Barker
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Barker, A. (2019), “Improving well-being through better housing policy in New Zealand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1565, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b82d856b-en.
