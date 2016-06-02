Improving transport and energy infrastructure investment in Poland

Poland has significantly upgraded its infrastructure network over the past decade. However, bottlenecks still weigh on productivity growth and environmental and health outcomes. The EU 2014-20 programming period is an opportunity to improve the management of infrastructure investment. In the transport sector, the country allocated most recent funding to roads, but it plans significant investment in railway and urban public transport in 2014-20. Strengthening metropolitan governance, building up medium-term infrastructure management capabilities and reducing funding uncertainty would ensure more efficient spending. In the energy sector, electricity generation capacity is tight, while regulatory uncertainty, administrative burdens and a lack of interregional and international trade capacity has hampered the development of renewables. The authorities are seeking to develop nuclear power, but they need to take fully into account tail risks involved and its long-term costs. More energy efficiency investment would also be valuable, as current support systems do not provide sufficient incentives.