Improving the Health-Care System in Poland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b7bn5qzvd-en
Authors
Hervé Boulhol, Agnieszka Sowa, Stanislawa Golinowska, Patrizio Sicari
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Boulhol, H. et al. (2012), “Improving the Health-Care System in Poland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 957, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b7bn5qzvd-en.
