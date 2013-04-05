Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Improving the Economic Situation of Young People in France

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4840dqcbjc-en
Authors
Hervé Boulhol
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Boulhol, H. (2013), “Improving the Economic Situation of Young People in France”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1041, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4840dqcbjc-en.
Go to top